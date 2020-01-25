× Police investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say they are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that was struck and injured in Lower Paxton Township.

Yesterday, police were dispatched to the area of Union Deposit Road and Acri Drive, around 9:21 p.m. for a reported person struck.

Upon their arrival, emergency personal located a conscious man with minor injuries, police say.

He was taken to the hospital for further medical evaluation.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained on the scene and was cooperative.

The crash is still under investigation.