Police make arrest in York City shooting

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update (January 25): Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to the Chestnut Street shooting in York City.

During their investigation, York City Police say they discovered that the victim was targeted and had had prior dealings with his attackers.

Police identified one of the suspects as Wadie Danfora, 30, of York.

He was arrested on January 24 and is currently in York County Prison.

The charges Danfora is facing include kidnapping to facilitate a felony robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm prohibited.

Police are still investigating this crime.

Anyone with information regarding the crime or suspects is asked to contact the York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219. Tips can always be anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com

Previous:

One person was hurt after a shooting in York Saturday evening.

Police said it happened along the 700 block of Chestnut Street just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they found a man had been shot in the stomach.

He was transported to York Hospital, and is listed in stable condition.

A motive for the incident is unknown, and police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department in any of the following ways: