Go
Search
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Sunday Frenzy
HS Frenzy
Submit a Story
Contests
Community Calendar
Weather
38°
38°
Low
32°
High
44°
Sun
32°
43°
Mon
30°
44°
Tue
26°
40°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Red Lion takes down Elizabethtown, 45-22
Posted 11:32 PM, January 25, 2020, by
Alex Cawley
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
GIRLS HOOPS
Elizabethtown - 22
Red Lion - 45
Popular
More than 500 students out sick at Cumberland Valley School District
Mother dog found on side of road pulling crate with her 4 puppies inside
Obese bear rescued from Pennsylvania sportsmen’s club recovering in Colorado
Michelle Carter, convicted in texting suicide case, is set to leave prison today
Latest News
Sherman scores career point No. 1,000, Halifax edges Susquenita
Red Lion takes down Elizabethtown, 45-22
2020 PA Handball Tournament
Kids learn York County’s sweet history during ‘Adventures in the Chocolate Factory’ event
Sports
Red Lion remains undefeated, bests Spring Grove, 45-30
Sports
Central York downs Red Lion in big York-Adams Girls match-up
News
Sports
Red Lion edges Spring Grove, 48-40
News
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 8 Results
Sports
Lock Haven fends off Navy in the Rumble in the Jungle
High School Football Frenzy
Here are the District 3 high school football classifications for the next two-year enrollment cycle
High School Football Frenzy
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 10 Results
News
Former Red Lion school administrator accused of having sexual relationship with student in 2006-07
News
New Year’s Eve 2019: Here are the drops and celebrations across Central Pennsylvania
News
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 9 Results
High School Football Frenzy
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 7 Results
Sports
Sunday Frenzy
Solanco Alum Dan Neff brings District III flavor to Navy Wrestling
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Red Lion at York High
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.