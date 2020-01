Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Call it a comeback.

Trailing Mary Washington by 14 points in the second half, the York College Men's Basketball team mounted a comeback and picked up a conference win, 79-73, on Saturday afternoon.

Spring Grove grad Darin Gordon led all scorers with 19 points as the Spartans improved to 14-5 overall and 3-1 in Capital Athletic Conference play.

York College will host Salisbury University on Wednesday at 7:00PM.