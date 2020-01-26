2020 Pennsylvania Auto Show wraps up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - There were hundreds of cars, trucks, and motorcycles at the 2020 Pennsylvania Auto Show, hosted at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.

More than 30 manufacturers were on display, and this year it had record-breaking attendance. The event also featured family fun events, beer, wine tasting, and a vehicle giveaway. Organizers said this year, new automotive technology stole the spotlight.

"People do love to come here, see the technology that's available, see the different safety features and talk to our representatives really about electrification," Ray Bromley, Treasurer of HATA, said. "What the future holds as far as electrified cars and what the future holds as far as autonomous driving."

People also checked out brand new cars to buy with great deals.