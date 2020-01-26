Aside from some breezy winds, it’s a fairly quiet week ahead!

BREEZY WINDS CONTINUE: A weak disturbance will slide through the upper levels of the atmosphere tonight forcing our winds to shift from the westerly direction to the northwesterly direction. Along with this short wave, a narrow band of moisture will usher in some snow shower activity across the western half of the state, but we should remain dry. Monday will virtually be a carbon copy of Sunday, with temperatures in the mid 40s and breezy conditions. Tuesday will feature pretty similar conditions as well, but a cold front will be dropping down from the south late in the day. This looks to be a moisture starved front so no precipitation is expected, but temperatures could drop briefly by Thursday.

TEMPERATURES ABOVE AVERAGE: Through the week temperatures look to remain near average to a couple degrees warmer than where we should be at for this time of year. We’ll start the week off with the most mild air in the mid 40s and slowly drop a few degrees each day through Thursday. As high pressure parks over New England, easterly to northeasterly winds will pick up and pull in some cooler temperatures. We could dip into the upper 30s for highs on Thursday, but should warm back up heading into Friday. It’s a fairly quiet week aside from some breezy winds and a few clouds, any and all rain or snow chances hold off until the weekend.

LARGE UNCERTAINTY NEXT WEEKEND: Another day has come and gone and the picture is no clearer than it was yesterday with regards to next weekend’s forecast. With each model run that comes out, more uncertainty and more confusion exist. There does not appear to be enough cold air for this system to tap into ahead of its arrival, and the big question that remains is whether the driving force that will push the system will exist. The European model came out with the latest run today showing a huge miss with the storm going out to sea. The GFS model continues to flip back and forth on the possibility of rain and snow or entirely dry conditions. We will continue to monitor this disturbance over the next couple of days.

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash