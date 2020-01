Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Manheim Central's Will Betancourt used a 10-3 decision on Saturday to pick up his fourth straight Lancaster-Lebanon League Championship. He's only the fifth L-L League wrestler to accomplish the feat.

Hempfield claimed the team title after a strong showing in the final day of the tournament, which included title wins by Reagan LeFevre at 132 lbs and Ian Edwards at 160.