Fans, celebrities react to death of retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a fiery helicopter crash along with four other people in Calabasas Sunday morning.
The news sent shockwaves online, with fans, athletes and celebrities taking to Twitter to mourn the beloved 41-year-old basketball superstar.
A large crowd also gathered outside Staples Center Sunday afternoon to mourn Bryant.
L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti released a statement responding to Bryant’s death, saying the basketball “will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles.”
“Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court — and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius, and ambassador for the game he loved,” the mayor said.