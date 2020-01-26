× Pedestrian struck flown to hospital with serious injuries, Hanover

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that was struck and seriously injured in Hanover.

Yesterday, around 9:12 p.m., while attempting to cross the 1000 block of Carlisle Street, a 30-year-old Hanover woman was hit by a vehicle.

Police say the woman was struck by a 2007 Honda Civic.

The pedestrian was not using a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash and was wearing dark clothing, according to police.

She was flown by helicopter from the scene to York Hospital with serious injuries.

The Hanover Borough Police Department is asking anyone that may have witnessed the crash to contact them through York County 911 or at 717-637-5575.