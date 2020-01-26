× Police: Man shoots himself in leg while trying to flee, Lancaster City

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police say a man shot himself in the leg Saturday evening while running away from officers.

Police were dispatched to a house on the 400 block of West King Street Saturday evening for a trespassing call, according to authorities.

Upon their arrival, police say a man ran from the vacant house and as the police ran after him, the man pulled out a gun and accidentally shot himself in the leg.

According to police, no officers were injured and the man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No charges have been filed yet.