NBA legend Kobe Bryant, daughter among five dead after helicopter crash in California

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter are among five people that were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash on a hillside in Calabasas, California.
The Los Angeles Sheriff’s department received reports of the downed aircraft just after 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m PT), officials said in a tweet.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, the FAA said in a tweet.
Bryant was reportedly in his private helicopter with his 13-year-old daughter when it crashed.
They were reportedly on the way to a travel basketball game along with another player and parent, according to reports.
Bryant, 41, retired from the NBA in 2016 after 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Drafted out of Lower Merion High School near Philadelphia in 1996, Bryant was traded by the Charlotte Hornets to the Lakers on a draft day deal.
That trade sealed the fate of both Bryant and the Lakers, as both he and the team went on to win five championships over his tenure with the team. He also helped Team USA win two Gold Medals at the Olympics.
An 18-time All-Star, Bryant was known as one of the most lethal scorers in NBA history.
He finished as the league’s third highest all-time leading scorer, with 33,643.
On Saturday night, Lakers F Lebron James passed Bryant on the league’s all-time scoring list during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
“Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother,” Bryant tweeted Saturday night.
Here’s what James had to say about Bryant after the game:
An outpouring of disbelief and grief hit social media in the wake of Bryant’s death:
During the telecast of the NFL’s Pro Bowl on Sunday, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees offered a few words on Bryant’s passing:
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.