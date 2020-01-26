NBA legend Kobe Bryant, daughter among five dead after helicopter crash in California

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter are among five people that were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash on a hillside in Calabasas, California.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s department received reports of the downed aircraft just after 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m PT), officials said in a tweet.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, the FAA said in a tweet.

Bryant was reportedly in his private helicopter with his 13-year-old daughter when it crashed.

They were reportedly on the way to a travel basketball game along with another player and parent, according to reports.

Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Those aboard the helicopter also included another player and parent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

Bryant, 41, retired from the NBA in 2016 after 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Drafted out of Lower Merion High School near Philadelphia in 1996, Bryant was traded by the Charlotte Hornets to the Lakers on a draft day deal.

That trade sealed the fate of both Bryant and the Lakers, as both he and the team went on to win five championships over his tenure with the team. He also helped Team USA win two Gold Medals at the Olympics.

An 18-time All-Star, Bryant was known as one of the most lethal scorers in NBA history.

He finished as the league’s third highest all-time leading scorer, with 33,643.

On Saturday night, Lakers F Lebron James passed Bryant on the league’s all-time scoring list during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother,” Bryant tweeted Saturday night.

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

Here’s what James had to say about Bryant after the game:

LeBron reflects on his favorite Kobe memories and the impact the Mamba has had on his life 🤝 pic.twitter.com/UDBYdttSli — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 26, 2020

An outpouring of disbelief and grief hit social media in the wake of Bryant’s death:

Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!! RIP LEGEND — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020

This is not real right now — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020

NO NO NO NO KOBE!!!!!!! PLEASE BE A DREAM. KOBE CAN’T BE GONE😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 26, 2020

A legend is gone too soon. RIP Kobe. #mamba — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) January 26, 2020

People have started a memorial for Kobe Bryant outside the Staples Center (via @Chiney321)pic.twitter.com/Cywy6nf6ul — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) January 26, 2020

Jeannine & I are absolutely shocked to hear of the loss of one of my favorite people & one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts & prayers to Vanessa & his girls. @kobebryant you were my biggest fan, but I was yours #RIPMAMBA @NBA @espn @SLAMonline pic.twitter.com/Ll0BD6VWgr — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 26, 2020

During the telecast of the NFL’s Pro Bowl on Sunday, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees offered a few words on Bryant’s passing:

"He inspired so many people," Drew Brees on Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/OYnKAAyS0S — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 26, 2020

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.