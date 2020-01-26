× Trooper struck by passing vehicle while conducting traffic stop in Swatara Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – A State Trooper was struck by a passing vehicle while conducting a traffic stop in Swatara Township early this morning.

At around 1:00 a.m., a State Trooper was conducting a traffic stop on I-283 north, when while approaching the stopped vehicle, he was struck in his left arm by a passing vehicle, according to the crash release.

Police say the trooper was struck by the passenger-side mirror of a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee.

The Jeep did not stop and fled the area, police say.

The trooper sustained minor injuries.

According to police, the vehicle in question is described as a 2011-2016 dark-colored, Jeep Cherokee with a missing passenger-side mirror housing.

The mirror housing has a chrome or mirror finish.

Police ask anyone with information about the vehicle to contact PSP Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.