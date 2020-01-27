× Average price of gas in Central PA continues to drop, according to GasBuddy.com

HARRISBURG — Gas prices in Harrisburg and its surrounding area dropped an average of 5.9 cents per gallon in the last week, according to the latest survey from GasBuddy.com.

The average price of gas in the area surrounding the state capitol is $2.67 per gallon, according to the website’s weekly survey of 241 stations. The average price for a gallon of gas has fallen an average of 8.6 cents per gallon in the last month, but are still 25.5 cents per gallon higher than they were a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

The average price per gallon in other Central Pennsylvania cities is:

$2.62 per gallon in Lancaster (down 7.4 cents per gallon from last week)

$2.60 per gallon in York (down 5.9 cents per gallon from last week)

$2.66 per gallon in Reading (down 4.8 cents per gallon from last week)

The national average price of gas per gallon has fallen 3.9 cents in the last week, and stands at $2.50 per gallon today. That’s down 6.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, but remains 25 cents per gallon higher than at this point last year.

“Worry has gripped oil markets, sending the commodity plunging in value in recent weeks with downdrafts in gas prices starting to accelerate with motorists continuing to be the beneficiaries,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With oil prices now nearly $6 per barrel lower than a week ago and nearing their lowest level since October, there’s plenty more room for the decline in gas prices to be extended again.

“While the national average could fall into the $2.30’s before all is said and done, the downward move likely won’t last much more than a few more weeks. For now, my advice to motorists is don’t be in a rush to fill- nearly every station nationwide will be cutting their prices in the days ahead- but shop around if you do need to fill up and patronize the stations with the lowest prices.”