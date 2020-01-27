Breezy and still a bit mild for Monday, with an overall quiet week ahead

MILD & QUIET START TO THE WEEK: The pattern is quiet to start the new week, with temperatures running a bit above average for this time of year. Monday morning brings a mixture of clouds and sunshine, with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. There’s still a bit of a breeze, with wind chills in the upper 20s to middle 30s. Skies are partly sunny through the rest of the day. It’s a bit breezy, with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 40s. Wind chills feel like the 30s at times. Skies turn partly to mostly clear through the night as much of the clouds clear. Overnight lows reach the upper 20s to lower 30s. Skies are partly cloudy for Tuesday, and it’s a touch cooler. Highs are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. There’s still a breeze, so wind chills continue to feel like the 30s at times during the afternoon. Wednesday brings a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures reach the upper 30s to near 40 degrees, a bit chillier and a bit closer to averages for this time of year.

MIDWEEK: Temperatures continue to turn a bit chillier through the end of the week. The chilliest of the days is going to be Thursday. Cold, Canadian high pressure brings a seasonal return to the region under plenty of sunshine. Winds are light to calm, with afternoon high temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Temperatures start to increase again on Friday, and clouds develop ahead of the next system in the southeast US. Expect highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds remain light to quiet.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We’ll be watching activity along the coast heading into the weekend, but right now chances for a significant storm system is low. It’s the time of year where if there’s something along the Southeast US and the coast tracks close enough, it needs to be watched. That day is Saturday for a low chance of rain and snow showers. Temperatures reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday is gusty with plenty of clouds and lake effect flurries. Temperatures are in the upper 30s to lower 40s, with wind chills in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Monday!

-Andrea Michaels