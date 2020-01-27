Breezy winds persist through the first half of the week, then calm heading into Thursday!

BREEZY WINDS: Despite the cloud cover and the breezy winds today, temperatures still managed to climb into the mid-40s today! The warm temperatures this afternoon are likely thanks in part to the mild start we had this morning with overnight lows only dropping into the mid-30s. The breeze is definitely making it feel cooler with wind chills sitting in the 30s, but we still can’t complain about temperatures this mild in January! Winds will remain gusty through the rest of tonight and heading into Tuesday. A relatively weak cold front will cross through Tuesday night into Wednesday ushering in a bit of a breeze early Wednesday, but we should be calming through the day.

TEMPERATURES ABOVE AVERAGE: We’re closing in on the end of the month and finishing it off on the same note that we starting — mild! Temperatures this week stay near average to a good 5-7 degrees warmer than where we should be at for this time of year. The blowtorch pattern we had all January long does look to come to an end at least briefly heading into the first week of February. Models have been hinting at a change in the atmosphere that would lead to potentially cooler temperatures for some time. We’ll still be pretty wavy as far as the temperature rollercoaster goes with no prolonged cold air in sight.

NEXT WEEKEND STORM POTENTIAL: We’ve been mentioning the possibility of some winter weather for next weekend. The picture is still a little fuzzy, but becoming a bit clearer as to what we can expect. It does not appear that this will be a huge snowstorm, but models are hinting at a colder solution with the timing of the system leaning towards the overnight period Saturday into Sunday. The northern branch of the jetstream misses the connection with the southern branch and that means the system won’t have a lot of moisture to work with. We are still a good ways out from this system, so we will continue to monitor this trend.

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann