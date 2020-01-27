Central PA connections react to passing of Kobe Bryant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Reaction to the passing of Kobe Bryant was sudden and widespread.

While the thoughts and prayers poured in from around the world, Bryant's connection to Central Pennsylvania remains strong.

York County's Gary Sutton was the color commentator when Bryant's Lower Merion team won the 1996 State Championship at Hersheypark Arena.

Bishop McDevitt and Lebanon Valley College grad Andy Panko was teammates with Bryant on the Lakers in 2002.

Both Sutton and Panko weighed-in on his passing, his life, and his career on the Sunday Sports Frenzy.