FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 59-year-old Chambersburg man has been charged with indecent exposure and public lewdness after police say he was standing naked in his doorway, exposing himself to others.

Thomas E. Restagno, of the 700 block of Meadowbrook Lane, was charged after the incident, which occurred last Thursday, according to Chambersburg Police.