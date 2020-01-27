Dallastown vs. Columbia Unified Bocce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLASTOWN, York County -- Another step in a really neat trend, Unified high school sports. Combining players with and without intellectual disabilities. Dallastown hosts Columbia for a bocce match. They practice twice a week. Not a lot of bocce teams in the area right now. These two schools are hoping to encourage others to join in. The PIAA will actually host unified Bocce Championships at the Giant Center later this winter.