Exotic pet fans interact with vendors and others enthusiasts at ‘Reptile Family Expo’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON -Thousands of cool, exotic animals and breeders flocked to the Lebanon Valley Expo Center And Fairgrounds for the Reptile Family Expo on Sunday.

Attendees enjoyed a diversified display of reptiles from top breeders in the U.S.

Vendors sold supplies and educated potential reptile owners about proper reptile care.

Michael Gerena, Reptile Family Expo co-owner, said the event unites exotic pet fans to share their likes.

"So, basically you know it's more of a give. We want to give. We want people to come here and enjoy their hobby. We love reptiles, and our objective is to bring everybody together," said Gerena.

Part of the proceeds from the reptile family expo will benefit the United States Association Of Reptile Keepers, a non-profit organization that advocates for responsible reptile keep.