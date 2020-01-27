× Hampden Township Police: There is no truth to abduction rumor circulating on area social media accounts

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Hampden Township Police announced Monday that there is no truth to the rumor about an alleged abduction in Pennsylvania.

“It has been brought to our attention that a post regarding an alleged abduction has been circulating around social media,” the department said in the announcement. “The post is has been making its way through Pennsylvania and is false. To be clear, if an alleged abduction had occurred the Police Department would have issued a news release to all local media, would have posted a message on our social media outlets (Nextdoor, Facebook and Twitter) and would have posted information on the township’s website.

“Please resist the urge to buy into these types of posts that are not generated by a police department or other law enforcement entity. As always, if you would see or know of any criminal activity, notify us via 911. Circulating posts and adding your own comments via social media doesn’t get investigations initiated. Notifying the police does.”