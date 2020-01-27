× Harrisburg woman dies after fire at Susquehanna Township independent living facility

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A 77-year-old Harrisburg woman died Sunday of complications from injuries she sustained in a fire at her home in a Susquehanna Township independent living facility, according to the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office and Susquehanna Township Police.

Joan Forney was pronounced dead at 11:20 p.m. Sunday at the Lehigh Valley Burn Center, where she was flown via Life Lion helicopter after the fire was discovered at The Manor at Oakridge Independent Living Facility on the 4500 block of Oakhurst Boulevard.

The fire occurred around 5:20 p.m., authorities say.

Susquehanna Township Fire/Rescue arrived within three minutes of the initial call. The facility’s general manager removed Forney from the apartment, according to fire officials.

Forney sustained second- and third-degree burns to 60 percent of her body, according to the coroner’s office.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an accidental, subsequent to smoking, the coroner’s office said.