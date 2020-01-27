× Hummelstown Police contact 22 residents accused of not cleaning snow, ice from their sidewalks

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Hummelstown Police are reminding residents about the borough’s snow removal ordinance after it says several people had not removed snow and ice from the sidewalks days after last weekend’s storm.

According to police, a total of 22 homeowners were contacted when officers on patrol last Wednesday noted there was still snow and ice on the sidewalks around their homes, days after last Saturday’s line of winter weather made its way through the region.

Hummelstown’s Snow and Ice Removal Ordinance states:

“Every person in charge or control of any building or lot of land fronting or abutting on a paved sidewalk, whether as owner, tenant, occupant, lessee, or otherwise, shall remove and clear away or cause to be removed or cleared away, snow and/or ice from a path of at least 30 inches in width from so much of said sidewalk as is in front of or abuts on said building or lot of land. Snow and ice shall be removed from sidewalks within 12 hours after the cessation of any fall of snow, sleet or freezing rain.”

Police say that after the residents were contacted, their sidewalks were cleaned promptly and no citations were issued, but repeat offenders will be cited in the future.