Hunters Beware: Purple paint markings to serve as alternative for ‘no trespassing’ signs in Pennsylvania

Under new law, landowners are required to use specific paint and tape to mark property for 'No trespassing.'

Landowners in Pennsylvania can now use purple paint to mark trees or posts instead of posting signs to keep trespassers out.

On November 27, 2019, Governor Tom Wolf signed House Bill 1772 into law which went into effect Sunday.

Under the new law, purple markings will act as ‘No Trespassing’ signs to warn hunters and other passers-by where private property begins.

The stripes must be at least 8-inches long and 1-inch wide. They should also be placed 3-5 feet above the ground. The law specifies posts should be no more than 100 feet apart along a property line.

The bill also requires property owners to buy paint or tape available for ‘No Hunting’ stripes.

Bill sponsor, State Rep. Dawn Keefer of York County, said the new law provides a more permanent and recognizable ‘posting’ that does not need much maintenance.

