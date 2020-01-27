× Lancaster man accidentally shoots himself in leg while running from police, officers say

LANCASTER — A 28-year-old Lancaster man was injured Saturday after he shot himself in the leg during a police chase, according to Lancaster City Police.

Deequan Norris, of the 400 block of East Strawberry Street, was running from police along the 400 block of Manor Street when he attempted to pull a handgun from the waistband of his pants, police say. As he tugged at the handgun, it went off, striking Norris in the right leg, according to police.

Norris allegedly dropped the gun on the road surface and continued running across the street, before stopping and surrendering to a pursuing officer, police say.

He was subsequently charged with one count of criminal trespass, one count of firearms not to be carried without a license, and one count of persons not to possess firearms, according to police.

The incident began around 3:49 p.m. on the 400 block of West King Street, police say. A homeowner contacted police after receiving information that people were illegally inside a condemned residence. One of the investigating officers walked to the 400 block of Manor Street to see if the condemned building could be accessed to the rear and encountered a man, later identified as Norris, who was attempting to climb a fence at the rear of the residence.

Norris allegedly ignored the officer’s command to stop and ran, prompting the police pursuit.

Norris was transported to the hospital for treatment after being taken into custody.

The handgun, a .380 caliber semi-automatic, was recovered at the scene, police say.