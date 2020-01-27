Lunar New Year Celebration in Dauphin County teaches Chinese culture, tradition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County - Kids and adults celebrated Chinese New Year while learning Chinese culture and traditions.

The Little Star Chinese Language School and Sunshine Dance Club of the Chinese Community in Central PA presented the event at Hershey's Chocolate World on Sunday.

Members of both groups performed a variety of dances. The festivities featured a delicious menu that included potstickers.

Yijin Wert, a member of the Little Start Chinese Languages School, thinks the event was a great platform and opportunity to expose Chinese culture to the local community.

"I'm surprised that we saw so many people today. It was a great event," said Wert.

This is the first year Hershey's Chocolate World hosted the event, and they plan to hold it again.

"It's truly wonderful that we are able to share this culture with our guests," said Event Coordinator, Kinjal Athia, "and it seems like it went really well today so we hope to continue the tradition."