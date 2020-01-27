× Man involved in deadly 2018 boating accident near Dock Street Dam in Harrisburg will serve 3 years probation, avoid jail time

DAUPHIN COUNTY — The Palmyra man involved in the boating accident that killed his fiancee and his three-year-old daughter in 2018 will serve three years of probation, but avoided prison, after sentencing last Friday in Dauphin County Court.

Cody Binkley previously admitted to smoking marijuana before getting into a boat with his daughter, Madelyn, and his fiancee, Mary Bredbenner prior to the May 7, 2018 accident near the Dock Street Dam in the Susquehanna River, just south of the Interstate 83 bridge in Harrisburg.

The boat capsized, and Bredbenner and Madelyn Binkley drowned.

Cody Binkley pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and other related charges in the case.