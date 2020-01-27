× Metal band Disturbed to perform in Hershey this summer, along with Staind and Bad Wolves

HERSHEY — Disturbed, best known for their hit single “Down with the Sickness,” will perform at Hersheypark Stadium this summer as part of a tour marking the 20th anniversary of their debut album, “The Sickness,” according to Hershey Entertainment.

They’ll be joined by special guests Staind and Bad Wolves.

The concert is scheduled for August 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster on the first day of onsale, then at HersheyEntertainment.com or at the Giant Center Box Office.

Disturbed’s latest 31-city tour marks the two-decade anniversary of their seminal debut album, “The Sickness.” The band will perform songs off that album, as well as material from their latest release, “Evolution,” and from their extensive back catalog.

Disturbed have continued their record-breaking streak at rock radio, claiming the title of “2019’s Most Played Artists” in the Active Rock format. The band earned their seventh consecutive No. 1 on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart and Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs Chart with their latest single “No More.”

For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com.