Natural gas odor forces brief evacuation at Northeastern High School

YORK COUNTY — A gas leak found in the kitchen of the cafeteria caused a brief evacuation of Northeastern High School Monday afternoon, the school said on its Facebook page.

The incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m., the school said. Staff members detected the odor of natural gas coming from the kitchen of the cafeteria and called authorities. As a precaution, staff and students were moved to Northeastern Middle School while the gas company confirmed that the high school was safe.

The evacuation ended about 45 minutes later, after gas company officials and the fire department checked the building and gave the all-clear, the school’s Facebook post said.