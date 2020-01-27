× Police searching for three suspects from three home invasion robberies in Lebanon

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for three suspects from three home invasion robberies in Lebanon city.

On January 25 around 1:55 a.m., police were dispatched to a reported home invasion robbery in the 700 block of Glenwood Street.

About ten minutes later, police were notified of a second home invasion robbery, located in the 500 block of East Cumberland Street.

Approximately 15 minutes after that, police were alerted to a third home invasion robbery. This alert came from the 300 block of Chestnut Street.

During these incidents, a gun and knife were displayed, but the victims were not injured.

Police say money was taken from the homes on Glenwood Street and East Cumberland Street, while property was stolen from the Chestnut Street home.

The victims described the suspects as two Black men and a Hispanic man.

Police say the suspects matched the descriptions in each robbery, and authorities believe these addresses were targeted and not randomly selected.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054.