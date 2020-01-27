Police seek to identify man accused of making phony returns at Lancaster store

LANCASTER COUNTY — Manheim Township Police are looking for help in identifying a sudsy scammer accused of making fraudulent returns at a Lancaster County grocery store.

According to police, the pictured suspect made seven phony returns of laundry detergent he had purchased at the Oregon Dairy store on the 2900 block of Oregon Pike in Lancaster. Each time, police say, the man would remove the soap, refill the detergent bottles with water, and return them for cash.

An investigation determined the man “returned” 21 detergent bottles valued at $333.69, police say.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact the Manheim Township Police Department at (717) 569-6401.