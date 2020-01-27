× Police seeking woman who allegedly helped harbor juvenile from authorities in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking a woman who allegedly helped harbor a juvenile from authorities.

Julia Hiester, 18, had a warrant issued for her arrest on charges of corruption of minors and hindering apprehension.

On January 21 around 1:00 p.m., police located and took custody of a wanted juvenile in the first block of West North Street in Carlisle after a brief foot chase.

Prior to being apprehended, the suspect had fled police and hid in multiple locations in the area.

Hiester allegedly helped the juvenile in his attempt to evade police by providing false information to authorities and was also heard encouraging him to run from nearby police.

The suspect was apprehended and a warrant was issued for Hiester.

Anyone with information on Hiester’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252.