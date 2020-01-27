× Reaction from the aviation community after helicopter crash kills 9, including Kobe Bryant and his daughter

DERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY — As news of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven other people spreads, a Dauphin County pilot is sharing his condolences and thoughts on how crashes impact people in the aviation field.

Phillip Perez gave FOX43 a close look at Penn State Health’s Life Lion helicopters, which have added safety features, including two engines and wheels.

Perez is Life Lion’s Chief Pilot, with more than 35 years of experience flying helicopters for Maryland State Police and the United States Marine Corps.

Perez says, no matter what, medical pilots have an important job to do. When tragedy strikes the aviation community, pilots must compartmentalize the news and continue their work.