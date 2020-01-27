× Spring Grove man accused of threatening to kill his relatives while ‘extremely intoxicated’

YORK COUNTY — Northern York County Regional Police have charged a 49-year-old Spring Grove man with multiple counts of assault, terroristic threats, and other offenses after an alleged outburst while intoxicated Saturday night.

James Quillen Jr., of the 4000 block of Gardner Road, is accused of threatening to kill his father and his two teenage sons after resisting arrest during the incident, which occurred around 6 p.m. at Quillen Jr.’s home, according to the criminal complaint.

Quillen Jr. is charged with two counts of simple assault, four counts of terroristic threats, two counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count of resisting arrest, along with two summary counts of harassment, the complaint states.

Police say they were dispatched to the scene on Gardner Road for the report that someone was “out of control,” according to the complaint. When they arrived, they found Quillen Jr.’s two sons, ages 12 and 15, holding him on the ground.

Quillen Jr. appeared to be “extremely intoxicated” and resisted attempts by police to restrain him, the complaint states. He allegedly attempted to punch one of his sons during the confrontation, police say.

After he was placed in handcuffs, police say, Quillen Jr. allegedly threatened to “kill all of you, every f***ing single one of you” and to put a “bullet in your head,” during an outburst that lasted at least 10 minutes, police say.

As police led him away, Quillen Jr. allegedly kicked his father in the stomach, according to police.

One of Quillen Jr.’s sons later told police Quillen Jr. grabbed him by the hair and punched him while he was doing his math homework, the complaint states.

York County Children & Youth Services were contacted after the incident, police say.