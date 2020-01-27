× State Police: Carlisle senior bilked out of more than $60,000 in phone scam

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a sweepstakes scam defrauded a Carlisle senior out of more than $60,000.

According to police, the victim is a 73-year-old woman who lives on Hollenbaugh Road in South Middleton Township. Police say she received a phone call in September from someone claiming to represent a law firm in Massachusetts, who informed her she won the second prize of $500,000 in an international sweepstakes, and could claim her prize through the Federal Trade Commission.

After several months of speaking with people who claimed to be FTC representatives, police say, the woman paid out more than $60,000 for so-called taxes, stamps, border patrol, and courier fees.

Police say the woman sent cash through UPS and Western Union to locations across the U.S. and the Philippines.

The Pennsylvania State Treasurer’s Office is also investigating, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP-Carlisle at (717) 249-2121