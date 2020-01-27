× State Police: Suspect shared Perry County woman’s address, phone number on sexual meetup website

PERRY COUNTY — State Police are investigating a suspected harassment case at a woman’s Perry County home last week.

According to police, the alleged victim in the case reported that several men began calling and showing up unexpectedly at her Watts Township home, expecting to participate in sexual activities.

Police believe a suspect in the case used the website http://www.meetme.com to send male suitors the woman’s phone number and address.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP-Newport at (717) 567-3110.