State Senate meeting to discuss major reforms ahead of upcoming 2020 elections

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The State Senate is meeting on Monday to look at implementing major reforms for the upcoming 2020 elections.

The majority policy committee is holding the meeting at the capitol, which will be open to the public.

Some of the topics they're planning on discussing include-- how to implement new voting machines in every county, more options for absentee voting, and extending the registration deadline.

The committee is meeting at the request of York County Senator, Kristin Phillips-Hill, who said it's important for the state to coordinate and make sure that people have faith in the election.

The meeting is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., at the capitol in Harrisburg.