Sunday Sitdown: Shark Racing

YORK SPRINGS, Adams County -- This weeks Sunday Sitdown is not with one person, but an eniter family. Now, seven years on the road with the World Of Outlaws. Shark Racing is undoubtedly a family business and it starts with it's owner, National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Bobby Allen. His son Jacob Allen and grandson Logan Schuchart joins in. The local racing trio sits down with our Lyndsay Barna at the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing.