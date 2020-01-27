YORK SPRINGS, Adams County -- This weeks Sunday Sitdown is not with one person, but an eniter family. Now, seven years on the road with the World Of Outlaws. Shark Racing is undoubtedly a family business and it starts with it's owner, National Sprint Car Hall of Famer Bobby Allen. His son Jacob Allen and grandson Logan Schuchart joins in. The local racing trio sits down with our Lyndsay Barna at the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing.
Sunday Sitdown: Shark Racing
-
Fast Lane: Hundreds come out to celebrate Shark Racing, Shaffer finishes 6th in Australia
-
Fast Lane: Eastern Museum of Motor Racing and Chili Bowl results
-
Sunday Sitdown with Kasey Kahne
-
Fast Lane: Fan Traditions at Port Royal
-
FOX43 Fast Lane: work family wins championship together
-
-
Masquerade Gala benefits Greg Hodnett Foundation in York County
-
Sunday Sitdown: Talking Power with world record holding powerlifter Rob “Bulldog” Hunt
-
Sunday Sitdown with Dan Connolly
-
Sunday Sitdown: Peyton Walker Foundation talks importance of Sudden Cardiac Arrest and mission of ‘Peyton’s Law’
-
Sunday Sitdown with the Melissa Mertz, Associate Executive Director of PIAA
-
-
Sunday Sitdown: “Accountability for Life” for York High Bearcats
-
Sunday Sitdown with Central Dauphin Head Coach Glen McNamee
-
Fast Lane: Largest payout in Williams Grove history for National Open