× Today marks the beginning of Pennsylvania’s tax filing season

HARRISBURG — Here’s a friendly reminder: Pennsylvania’s tax filing season opens today.

(We’ll give you a moment to stop cheering.)

The state’s Department of Revenue reminds Pennsylvania residents that they can electronically file their personal income tax returns. The deadline for filing 2019 tax returns is April 15.

“Pennsylvanians who file their state tax returns electronically benefit from faster processing and receive their refunds sooner,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. “We encourage all Pennsylvania taxpayers to take advantage of easy-to-use electronic filing options.”

Here are some of the electronic filing options for Pennsylvania taxpayers:

Padirectfile

Padirectfile, a free, secure, state-only electronic income tax filing system, is available through the Department of Revenue’s website. For more information or to begin filing, visit Padirectfile.

Electronic Filing for Free

Free electronic filing options are available to file state and federal returns using software from a reputable vendor (income limits may apply). More vendor information is available on the Department of Revenue’s website.

Electronic Filing for a Fee

Paid tax preparers and commercial tax preparation software providers that offer electronic filing, or e-filing, for a fee may begin processing returns starting today.

E-filing offers advantages not available to taxpayers filing by paper, including error-reducing automatic calculators, instant confirmation of successful filing, faster refund processing and direct deposit options.

Other tax-related tips:

April 15 Deadline

All taxpayers who received more than $33 in total gross taxable income in calendar year 2019 must file a Pennsylvania personal income tax return by midnight, Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Avoid Filing Errors

Taxpayers are reminded to provide their complete Social Security numbers when filing a return to avoid a delay in processing a return and refund. The department protects the confidentiality of the information.

When filing a joint return with a spouse, the Social Security numbers of both individuals should be included.

PA Personal Income Tax Guide

Pennsylvania taxpayers who have personal income tax questions are encouraged to review the PA Personal Income Tax Guide, an online publication that includes detailed information on a number of PIT-related topics.

Taxpayer Service and Assistance

Personal income tax assistance is also available through the department’s Online Customer Service Center and by calling 717-787-8201 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Taxpayers may also visit a Department of Revenue district office, listed in the government pages of local phone directories, for state personal income tax filing assistance. Assistance at district offices is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and taxpayers are encouraged to bring their Social Security cards with them to facilitate tax filing.

Taxpayers can check the status of their refunds online by visiting the department’s website and selecting the Where’s My Income Tax Refund? link on the department’s homepage; or by calling 1-888-PATAXES to find out the status of their refunds. Taxpayers will be prompted to provide their Social Security number and requested refund amount to obtain the current status.

Free tax forms and instructions are available at www.revenue.pa.gov.