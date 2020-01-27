× Vice President Mike Pence to speak in Camp Hill next week, along with Betsy DeVos and Kellyanne Conway

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Vice President Mike Pence will return to Central Pennsylvania next week, appearing at a Women for Trump event in Camp Hill.

The event will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 5 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Radisson Hotel, 1150 Camp Hill Bypass.

Pence will be joined by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and White House advisor Kellyanne Conway.

Tickets for the event are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and are available here.

Those interested in attending can register for two tickets per event.