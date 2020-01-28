Dallastown pins Spring Grove in District III quarterfinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Red Lion, York County -- It was opening night for the AAA bracket of the District III wrestling tournament. Sixteen teams entered the post season and after a double header of matches at four area sites we would be down to just four survivors.

Red Lion High School was one of those sites and in their quarterfinal third seeded Dallastown took on Spring Grove who upset Northern York in the the first round. The Wildcats earned their spot in the quarters by knocking off Conrad Weiser

Adam Karlie, Sam Druck and Brooks Gable pinned their way to a big opening lead for Dallastown, while William Smyser fought like crazy to win his bout and keep the Rockets in it. In the end Dallastown was just too much claiming a 51-18 victory.

Check out the highlights in the link above to see some of the action.

In other quarterfinal action, top seeded Gettysburg beat Exeter Township, 46-19, Cumberland Valley downed Hempfield 33-30, and Central Dauphin held off Chambersburg 42-31.

The semifinals take place at Spring Grove High School on Thursday night with Gettysburg facing Cumberland Valley while Dallastown duels with Central Dauphin.