Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo warns residents of bail scam phone calls

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo has a warning for area residents: be alert for bail scam phone calls.

Chardo says that this scam is similar to one recently used in which call recipients were told they were owed a fine for missing jury duty.

Authorities believe the bail scam calls likely involve the same group.

In this new scam, police say a local resident received a call from someone falsely claiming to be from the Dauphin County Courthouse.

The caller told the resident that his son had been arrested for DUI and other charges after an accident in which the son had been injured.

The caller proceeded to pretend to transfer the father to a public defender who claimed he could post an “attorney bond.”

Then, the father was instructed to go to a pharmacy and purchase a gift card or money gram to transmit cash to the callers over the phone.

Police received a report of this call, and began investigating.

They say that the callers are using fraudulent numbers to conduct the scams and want to remind residents that courts do not request money transfers over the phone.

Authorities say if you have any information on these bail scam calls, you can contact the Criminal Investigation Division of the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office at (717) 780-6200.