Dog dies after fire destroys Fairview Township mobile home

YORK COUNTY, Pa.–A dog perished in an early morning fire that destroyed a mobile home.

Crews responded to the 100 block of Old York Road in Fairview Township around 4:50 a.m. on January 28 for a reported fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire, except a dog that died in the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.