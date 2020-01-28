× Former Sixers star Allen Iverson has $500,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Philadelphia hotel

A backpack containing $500,000 worth of jewelry belonging to former Philadelphia 76ers star, Allen Iverson, was stolen from a Philadelphia hotel Monday morning, police said.

Philadelphia police say the backpack was stolen from the Sofitel Hotel at around 10:30 a.m. on January 27.

According to ABC6 Philadelphia, police say the backpack belonged to Iverson, who was not present at the time of the theft.

Investigators described the suspect as 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark colored jacket, red shirt, dark colored pants and black and white sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information on the stolen backpack is asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department.