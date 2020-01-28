Former Sixers star Allen Iverson has $500,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Philadelphia hotel

HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 04: Allen Iverson poses on the court as the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame 2016 Class is announced during a break in the 2016 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game between the Villanova Wildcats and the North Carolina Tar Heels at NRG Stadium on April 4, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A backpack containing $500,000 worth of jewelry belonging to former Philadelphia 76ers star, Allen Iverson, was stolen from a Philadelphia hotel Monday morning, police said.

Philadelphia police say the backpack was stolen from the Sofitel Hotel at around 10:30 a.m. on January 27.

According to ABC6 Philadelphia, police say the backpack belonged to Iverson, who was not present at the time of the theft.

Investigators described the suspect as 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark colored jacket, red shirt, dark colored pants and black and white sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information on the stolen backpack is asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department.

