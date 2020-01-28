FOX43 Capitol Beat – Majority Leader Bryan Cutler

Cutler (R-Lancaster) was a guest Tuesday on the FOX43 Capitol Beat. He has served as majority leader since January 2017. Current Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai recently announced he would not seek re-election. It is unclear if he will leave at the end of his term or before.
Cutler also discussed his concerns with a current proposal to raise Pennsylvania's minimum wage to $9.50 an hour, a plan which passed the State Senate last fall and has the support of Governor Tom Wolf.
Rep. Cutler and Maisel also talked about a series of bill to strengthen state human trafficking laws.