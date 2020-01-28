FOX43 Capitol Beat – Majority Leader Bryan Cutler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler told FOX43's Matt Maisel he would be open to becoming the next Speaker of the State House.

Cutler (R-Lancaster) was a guest Tuesday on the FOX43 Capitol Beat. He has served as majority leader since January 2017. Current Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai recently announced he would not seek re-election. It is unclear if he will leave at the end of his term or before.

Cutler also discussed his concerns with a current proposal to raise Pennsylvania's minimum wage to $9.50 an hour, a plan which passed the State Senate last fall and has the support of Governor Tom Wolf.

Rep. Cutler and Maisel also talked about a series of bill to strengthen state human trafficking laws.