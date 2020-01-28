× Juniata County man accused of stabbing woman to death while under influence of cocaine

JUNIATA COUNTY — A 29-year-old Mifflin man has been charged with homicide and other offenses related to the stabbing death of his girlfriend Friday night, according to State Police.

Luis Miguel Lopez, of the 200 block of Mowrey Street, is charged with criminal homicide, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and endangering the welfare of children in relation to the incident, which occurred around 4 a.m. on Jan. 24, according to a criminal complaint filed by State Police.

He allegedly told police he “repeatedly” stabbed the victim, whom police did not identify, while he was under the influence of cocaine and hallucinating, the complaint states.

According to police, Lopez told officers he was sleeping with the victim when he woke up, thinking someone was “on him,” the complaint says. Lopez said he pulled a knife from his pocket and began stabbing, until he heard a female voice and realized he was stabbing the victim, according to the complaint.

Lopez allegedly told police he stabbed the victim more than 10 times before he realized it was her, the complaint says.

He then ran next door to his mother’s residence, told his mother and sister what happened, and instructed them to call 911, according to the complaint.

Police say Juniata County 911 received three calls in regard to the incident — one from the victim’s 14-year-old daughter, one from Lopez himself, and one from one of Lopez’s relatives.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Lopez on the sidewalk in front of his home, the complaint states. He allegedly told police he “didn’t do it on purpose” and expressed remorse for his actions, according to the complaint. Police say Lopez’s hands were covered in blood, and his clothing was bloodstained.

Police found the victim unresponsive in a second-floor bedroom, according to the complaint. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the complaint states.

Further investigation revealed a six-year-old child was in bed with Lopez and the victim when the alleged stabbing occurred, according to the complaint.

Police say they also recovered a small amount of marijuana and multiple smoking devices from the scene, the complaint says.