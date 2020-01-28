× Lancaster County DA: Beware of phone scammers claiming to collect ‘fines’ for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office

LANCASTER COUNTY — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents about a suspected phone scam in which the caller falsely claims to be collecting fines for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have received at least three reports of suspect phone calls this month, the DA says.

In the most recent incident, which occurred Tuesday, the caller told a female resident that she had missed a court date, and there would be a warrant issued for her arrest if a “fine” was not paid.

The DA’s Office reminds Lancaster County residents that anyone with an existing fine would not be directed to make payment in such a manner. In calls earlier this month, the suspected scammer allegedly used the name of an actual deputy with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in an attempt to deceive the recipient.

The incidents are under investigation, according to the DA. Anyone with information — or who has received a call like this — is asked to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at (717) 299-8200 or the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Detective Division, at (717) 390-7771.