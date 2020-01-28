Lincoln Charter School Celebrates 10 years of School Choice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Schools from all over are celebrating National School Choice Week, which officially kicked off on Monday.

In York, Lincoln Charter School is holding a student and community rally on Tuesday, celebrating 10 years of school choice. School choice helps every family decide what type of education is best for their kids. This may include-- public charter schools, traditional public schools, private schools, online classes, homeschooling, and public magnet schools.

Students at Lincoln Charter entered the school's gym dancing and cheering, excited for their 'Lincoln Charter Roars for School Choice' rally!

Principal and CEO of Lincoln Charter School, Dr. Leonard Hart says they are a school of choice, meaning kids are told to go to Lincoln, they choose to go there.

"Parents and guardians will learn about the different programs we have like project based learning, STEM education, technology education, the different things we have here at Lincoln Charter School that help students think outside of the box and to fit what makes them best," says Hart.

National School Choice Week is held every January, and is a way for schools to invite families in and show them what education they have to offer.