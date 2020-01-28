× McDonald’s is now offering Chicken McGriddles and McChicken Biscuit sandwiches to menus nationwide

McDonald’s announced Tuesday it’s adding a couple extra options to its breakfast menu.

For a limited time, the fast-food chain is offering Chicken McGriddles and McChicken Biscuit sandwiches to restaurants nationwide.

The two sandwiches have long been a staple of the menu for restaurants in the South, McDonald’s said. Now, everyone can see what the hubbub’s about.

“With the nationwide launch of the Chicken McGriddles and McChicken Biscuit sandwiches, we’re giving our customers more of what they crave: mouthwatering chicken and breakfast options,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen in a release on McDonald’s website. “McDonald’s is committed to remaining a leader in the quick-service breakfast category through our delicious offerings, consistent menu innovation, and a faster Drive Thru experience.”

Chicken McGriddles are described as “soft, warm griddle cakes with the sweet taste of maple, paired with our fan-favorite McChicken.”

The McChicken Biscuit is “a warm, buttery biscuit paired with our beloved McChicken sandwich,” according to McDonald’s.

The restaurant says the new menu items are the latest step in McDonald’s long history of breakfast innovation, spanning back to 1971 with the invention of the classic Egg McMuffin. Over the years, McDonald’s has kept the breakfast innovations coming – from breakfast burritos in 1991 to McGriddles in 2003 to 2015’s introduction of All Day Breakfast and committing to sourcing 100% cage-free eggs by 2025.

Chicken McGriddles and the McChicken Biscuit sandwich are available at participating restaurants for a limited time while supplies last.