× Memorial services for late Mayor of Harrisburg, Stephen Reed, to be held next week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Memorial services for the late Mayor of Harrisburg, Stephen Reed, will be held at various locations across Harrisburg.

Reed, 70, succumbed to a decade-long battle against cancer on Saturday, January 26.

He served as State Representative for Harrisburg (103 rd) from 1974 to 1980, Dauphin County Commissioner from 1979-1982, and mayor of Harrisburg from 1982 to 2009.

Beginning on Sunday, February 2 from noon until 3:00 p.m., visitation and memorial remarks will be held at the Geiger Funeral Home in the 2100 block of Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township.

Visitation will run from noon until 2:00 p.m. followed by memorial remarks at 3:00 p.m.

On Monday, February 3, a funeral mass will be offered at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in the 200 block of State Street in Harrisburg at 10:00 a.m. until noon.

A private burial service will be held for family after the mass.

From 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., a public wake and remembrance will be held at the Cork and Fork Restaurant in the 200 block of State Street in Harrisburg.

Reed’s family asks that donations in lieu of flowers be made to one of the following:

The National Civil War Museum, 1 Lincoln Circle, Harrisburg, PA 17103

The Harrisburg Riverboat Society – 107 N Front St # 110, Harrisburg, PA 17101

The Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Society – 1008 Hanover St, Gettysburg, PA 17325