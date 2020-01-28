× Multiple vehicles damaged by fire in Park City Center parking lot

LANCASTER — The Lancaster County fire marshal is investigating a fire involving multiple cars at the Park City Center in Lancaster.

The fire was first reported at approximately noon on Tuesday, according to emergency dispatch.

The cars involved were parked in a lot near the JC Penney store.

There is no official word on the cause of the blaze, but it remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will have more information as it becomes available.